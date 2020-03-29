This couple is living out of life’s biggest suitcase

See the full issue of the April 400 Life magazine here.

Renee and Kelley Hayes moved to Forsyth County in late 2018 thanks to a transfer with Kelley’s company. But, instead of the traditional jump into looking at real estate, they opted to camp in their family’s new fifth wheel camper and pulled into Twin lakes RV Park just in time for Christmas that year.

Once there, the idea of spending time looking for square footage, a mortgage, HOA fees and yardwork seemed surplus. They realized the possibility of a future where they might never do any of those things again held a lot more value. The result? The Hayes pulled into a full-time lot at the park and became official tiny home dwellers. And one cup of coffee in their cozy living room will convince you why they wouldn’t think about going back.

“If we had advice to give other people who think they want to do this, it’s to jump in with both feet,” said Kelley. “You don’t realize how much stuff you don’t need until you get rid of it.”

For Kelley, that was a 900-square-foot garage of tools, yard equipment, you name it. He didn’t purge it all at first, but once his hobbies shifted, he called Renee and told her to sell them. Now, his collection fits in a convenient compartment on the outside of the camper — and he exercises that remaining passion by working on cars and campers at the RV park.

“I don’t really miss doing the work,” said Kelley, who was always tinkering in the garage. “Now, I am excited to be outside, exploring, hiking and traveling. Or just enjoying our view here.”

Story continues below.