Yap it up: Halcyon events provide spotlight for local pet rescue

What do you get when you combine happy hour with some yappy guests?

Yappy Hour.

Halcyon, the mixed-use development in South Forsyth, has brought back the weekly event where visitors can meet dogs available for adoption with Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters.

Yappy Hour returned from its coronavirus hiatus July 14 as part of a revamped night of activities at Halcyon. Every Tuesday, visitors can bring their dogs to the development’s “Village Green” and enjoy the many pet-friendly restaurants and shops nearby, patronize a booth at the new farmer’s market, or listen to live music.

Furkids pops its tent up to show off some of its pups in need of a permanent home. It’s an opportunity to introduce themselves as the newest nonprofit shelter in Forsyth County. Guests can even walk away with a new family member.

“It’s always a popular spot to come over to the Furkids tent and see the Furkids dogs,” said CEO Samantha Shelton. “... We’re glad [Yappy Hour] has been able to kick back into gear again.”

Furkids was founded in 2002, but it relocated its headquarters and cat shelter from Doraville to Forsyth County last fall. The organization, which operates the largest cage-free, no-kill cat and dog shelter in the Southeast, moved into a 9-acre property at 5235 Union Hill Road — just a trailhead on the Big Creek Greenway away from Halcyon.

