Alcohol license approved for wine, liquor store near Chattahoochee River Club

During a regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, commissioners heard from residents of Chattahoochee River Club about the proposed liquor store, Gary’s Wine, abutting the neighborhood. The parcel of land that the store would be on is at 3010 River Club Drive with an access point off the main road going into the neighborhood.

The applicant requested a provisional alcohol license and previously stood before the board for a public hearing on July 22. After hearing concerns from Chattahoochee River Club neighbors, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson held a town hall to discuss issues and possible solutions.





The facts

The building for the store has not been constructed yet, but it is proposed to sit on a 1.9-acre tract at the intersection of Hwy. 20, Windermere Parkway and River Club Drive. There will be an entrance to the property from both Hwy. 20 and River Club Drive.

The proposed development was approved by the Chattahoochee River Club Homeowners Association President Zane Reece and John Richards of the neighborhood’s Architect Control Committee, or ACC.

What changed?

Since the first public hearing on July 22, the applicant changed the name of the business from Gary’s Liquors to Gary’s Wine & More.

Another change was the decision to make the River Club Drive access an entrance-only access, limiting exit options to Hwy. 20. River Club Drive will have a right-in only entrance and no exit point to help mitigate traffic concerns for the neighborhood.

Those opposed

Keith Scott, a neighbor and attorney, though not licensed to practice in Georgia, spoke on behalf of “himself, fellow neighbors and the community.”

Scott quoted the county’s alcohol ordinance, stating that it was passed “for the protection of the public health, safety and general welfare.”

He said that in “[digging] a little further,” the ordinance stated that an alcohol license could not be issued to an applicant that the board felt would be detrimental to the property values in the surrounding areas.

Scott explained that after learning about that, he reached out to Bruce Penn, “a certified appraiser for 40 years,” who compared residential areas that are located next to liquor stores and residential areas that are not.

“[Penn] gave the following opinion: ‘The reduction in sale prices range from 7-24% with the most consistent decrease being around 20%,’” Scott said.

Scott encouraged commissioners to not “check their common sense at the door,” but to use their discretion to deny the alcohol license.

“The law is there, the facts are there, your common sense is with you,” Scott said. “What’s right I think is fairly obvious.”