Cumming City Center signs second lease with owners of music, art studio

Cumming City Center, a new mixed-use development overlooking Sawnee Mountain, welcomed the second business officially joining the complex.



“The City of Cumming has always been very family-focused, be it in the different types of activities presented at the Cumming Fairgrounds each year or the warm customer service provided by our city employees on a daily basis,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow.

“So it makes sense that we want to continue that feeling of family with the Cumming City Center. We want all of our City Center tenants to know that they are a very important part of the City of Cumming family.”



Susan Barton and her son Andrew Malphurs are launching a dream that has been more than five years in the making. They are pleased to announce the opening of Muse Cabin, a music and art studio with a purposeful focus on creating community.

Barton's youngest son, Noah Malphurs, will also join the team, though he hopes to serve Forsyth County's families with a criminal justice career in coming years.

As long-time Cumming residents, this family loves the community traditions and sense of family in our town and the City Center, according to a release from the Cumming City Center.

"Community is the number one reason behind Muse Cabin, at least in my eyes," Andrew said.

"Muse Cabin is more than a music studio and more than an art gallery — it is a creative community for everyone," Barton said.

"Whether you've been playing in a band for years or have never picked up an instrument, whether you can paint a canvas like Monet or simply want to marvel at beautiful works of art surrounding you, come settle into a chair and be inspired by the creativity all of us put into the world in our own unique ways."



