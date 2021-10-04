Dawson Chamber's former economic development director joins Cooper & Company

Cooper & Company announced last week that Betsy McGriff joined the firm as business development director.
Before joining the Forsyth County commercial construction firm, McGriff most recently served as the economic development director for the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce.
In her role with the Dawson County Chamber, she successfully developed the community’s first strategic plan for economic development, leveraged multiple state and federal grants and oversaw the location and expansion of multiple businesses, according to a news release.
She has also worked with the University of Georgia’s Archway Partnership program which focuses on community and economic development in rural communities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a Masters's of Business Administration, both from Georgia Southern University.
“Betsy is a wonderful addition to the Cooper team,” said Steve Cooper, president of Cooper & Company. “Her experience in economic development and business relationships make her a valued asset to our firm and we are thrilled she is here.”
In her role with Cooper, McGriff will continue to cultivate the strong relationships the firm has built in the community as well as work to build new opportunities to share and promote the vast portfolio of Cooper & Company’s general contracting work.
“I’ve admired the work of Cooper & Company for a long time,” she said. “I am looking forward to continuing building on the Cooper reputation and fostering new relationships in the community.”
To reach out to McGriff, email betsy@Coopergc.com or call 770-888-2650.