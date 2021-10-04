Dawson Chamber's former economic development director joins Cooper & Company

Cooper & Company announced last week that Betsy McGriff joined the firm as business development director.

Before joining the Forsyth County commercial construction firm, McGriff most recently served as the economic development director for the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce.

In her role with the Dawson County Chamber, she successfully developed the community’s first strategic plan for economic development, leveraged multiple state and federal grants and oversaw the location and expansion of multiple businesses, according to a news release.

She has also worked with the University of Georgia’s Archway Partnership program which focuses on community and economic development in rural communities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a Masters's of Business Administration, both from Georgia Southern University.



