Developer for outdoor surf park looking at location in Forsyth County

Forsyth County isn’t known as a destination for surfers but a developer is hoping to change that.
Officials with Commenda Real Estate have partnered with Surf ATL to help with plans to develop “the first surfing-based adventure park in Georgia” and announced that Forsyth County has been targeted for the project.
“CRE is excited to join the Surf ATL team and for the opportunity to help bring this family-oriented regional development to fast-growing Forsyth County,” Co-Chief Executive Officer of CRE Alan Abrams said in a news release.
“Surf ATL is going to be a boon to tourism and outdoor sports in the metro area and will enhance metro Atlanta’s position as a key player in the water-sports and entertainment arena.”
Jerry Anderson, co-chief executive officer of CRE, said in the release Forsyth County had been targeted as a “perfect location” for the surf center.
“The county’s level of sophistication in planning and their appreciation of what this venue will mean for the community is remarkable, and their involvement and support for the venture thus far is greatly appreciated by the entire development team.”
According to the plans, the outdoor park will include a wave pool with a variety of wave sizes for different skill levels, along with a hotel, glamping grounds, food and beverage stalls, an amphitheater for live music, secondary pools and more.
“Our goal is to connect, grow and foster the joy of riding waves with our population and to operate a leading entertainment and community-focused attraction unlike anything else found in the greater Atlanta area, and we are excited that CRE will be helping us navigate this impactful development toward its ultimate success,” Spencer Broome, Surf ATL’s co-founder, president and CEO, said in the release.
“We selected Forsyth County as the best spot for our future home months ago, because of its regional position that offers access to the entire metro area as well as the county’s level of appreciation and support of our values and the business proposition that Surf ATL represents.
Per the release, developers “have plans to acquire real property” and have “preliminarily identified a selection of sites and [continue] to welcome solicitations from sellers.”
In a video explaining the project, Broome, who said he has surfed since he was 12, said he was inspired to take on the project after seeing the growth of wake surfing in the area and the evolution of wave pool technology for more than a decade.
For more information on the project and Surf ATL, go to www.Surf-ATL.com