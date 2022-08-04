Developer for outdoor surf park looking at location in Forsyth County

Forsyth County isn’t known as a destination for surfers but a developer is hoping to change that.



Officials with Commenda Real Estate have partnered with Surf ATL to help with plans to develop “the first surfing-based adventure park in Georgia” and announced that Forsyth County has been targeted for the project.

“CRE is excited to join the Surf ATL team and for the opportunity to help bring this family-oriented regional development to fast-growing Forsyth County,” Co-Chief Executive Officer of CRE Alan Abrams said in a news release.

“Surf ATL is going to be a boon to tourism and outdoor sports in the metro area and will enhance metro Atlanta’s position as a key player in the water-sports and entertainment arena.”

Jerry Anderson, co-chief executive officer of CRE, said in the release Forsyth County had been targeted as a “perfect location” for the surf center.

“The county’s level of sophistication in planning and their appreciation of what this venue will mean for the community is remarkable, and their involvement and support for the venture thus far is greatly appreciated by the entire development team.”

According to the plans, the outdoor park will include a wave pool with a variety of wave sizes for different skill levels, along with a hotel, glamping grounds, food and beverage stalls, an amphitheater for live music, secondary pools and more.



