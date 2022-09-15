Eli Manning, local officials celebrate grand opening of BBQGuys Design Center

Football season and barbecue are a natural pairing, and representatives of both were on hand for the opening of a new business in south Forsyth County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the BBQGuys Design Center, located at 6310 Town Square Blvd. 1100 Ste. 150 at Halcyon Forsyth, which was attended by local officials, members of the company and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, who is an investor and brand ambassador for BBQGuys.

“We’re excited to have everybody,” said Russ Wheeler, CEO of BBQGuys and a Forsyth County resident. “A huge, special thanks, obviously to Eli coming in. We really appreciate that. He’s a member of our private equity firm, Brand Velocity, and also an investor and brand ambassador. We’re thrilled with all the excitement he has helped bring to the brand.”