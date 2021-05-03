Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce wins national award for communications

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association that represents over 8,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce around the world, according to a release.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its 36th year.

“Chambers of commerce are the storytellers and megaphones for their communities,” ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly said. “Their innovative efforts to help drive engagement and change in the regions they serve are inspiring. Creative communications that spur action are what earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

The Forsyth Chamber’s 2020 annual report was named a winner in the competition. The report was released to Chamber members and to the community during the virtual 2020 Annual Celebration in November of last year. This report can be viewed on the 2020 Annual Celebration webpage at www.focochambercelebration.com.

“What an exciting, national recognition! This is the Chamber’s first Communications Excellence award, and it is a meaningful achievement. We are being recognized among the highest performing Chambers in the nation. This publication thoughtfully conveys the work of the Chamber and our brand in a way that engages our audience,” said Chamber President and CEO James McCoy.

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from 16 U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated 173 entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category, based on the chamber’s annual revenue, and entry type.

For more information about the Chamber, visit www.focochamber.org.