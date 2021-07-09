Forsyth County Chamber named finalist for 2021 Chamber of the Year award

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2021 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, or ACCE, and is the only Chamber in the state of Georgia nominated this year.
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The award is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities, according to a release from the local chamber. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.
“This year’s finalists are among the most impactful organizations within the industry,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE President and CEO. “Following a tumultuous year, these chambers emerged as community champions, providing catalytic leadership to address their region’s greatest challenges and opportunities for prosperity.”
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among the very best Chambers in the nation” said James McCoy, President/CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber. “The Chamber is a direct reflection of the strong support of the prosperity-building mission from our board of directors, strategic partners, investors, and community.”