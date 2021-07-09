Forsyth County Chamber named finalist for 2021 Chamber of the Year award

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2021 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, or ACCE, and is the only Chamber in the state of Georgia nominated this year.



ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.



