Forsyth County Chamber names new vice president of economic development

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has hired a new employee to help attract new and expand existing businesses.
Slade Gulledge was recently named as the chamber’s new vice president of economic development by James McCoy, the chamber’s president and CEO.
“The Forsyth Chamber’s model for economic development includes building relationships with new and existing companies,” McCoy said. “Most importantly, it focuses on shaping the future of our community in terms of infrastructure, qualify of life, education, talent and the types of businesses we feel will operate here. Slade’s understanding of government relations and what it requires of a business to be successful fits perfectly with our pattern for economic development.”
Gulledge previously worked for the last 17 years as vice president of advocacy and government relations for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and before that at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
According to a news release, the chamber “is responsible for leading a focused effort to increase non-residential investment and support the creation of new, high-quality jobs in Forsyth County” and, through a parentship known as Forward Forsyth, works with the Forsyth County Government, Forsyth Development Authority, Forsyth County Schools, Lanier Technical College and universities with an interest in the county.
“Forsyth County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States,” said Gulledge. “The Chamber’s broad focus on economic development in terms of cutting-edge technology companies, talent development and working with the existing industries to grow their operations are just some of the factors that interest me in this position. I believe my background of policy development and knowledge of the legislative processes will add to the solid foundation already in place with the Forward Forsyth initiatives.”
He graduated from Kennesaw State University in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in political science and government. Other honors include Honorary Commanders, Class of 2016; Regional Leadership Institute, Class of 2008; Leadership Cobb, Class of 2005; and Leadership Douglas, Class of 2002.
He has also served as president, South Cobb Arts Alliance; board member, Smyrna Arts Council; advisory board member, Earl Smith Strand Theatre; and as a member of the WellStar Kennestone Hospital Regional Board.
Gulledge and his wife, Eden, have two children: Colson, a sophomore at Western Carolina University and Siri, a senior at Whitefield Academy.