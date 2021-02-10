Forsyth County Chamber names new vice president of economic development

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has hired a new employee to help attract new and expand existing businesses.

Slade Gulledge was recently named as the chamber’s new vice president of economic development by James McCoy, the chamber’s president and CEO.

“The Forsyth Chamber’s model for economic development includes building relationships with new and existing companies,” McCoy said. “Most importantly, it focuses on shaping the future of our community in terms of infrastructure, qualify of life, education, talent and the types of businesses we feel will operate here. Slade’s understanding of government relations and what it requires of a business to be successful fits perfectly with our pattern for economic development.”

Gulledge previously worked for the last 17 years as vice president of advocacy and government relations for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and before that at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release, the chamber “is responsible for leading a focused effort to increase non-residential investment and support the creation of new, high-quality jobs in Forsyth County” and, through a parentship known as Forward Forsyth, works with the Forsyth County Government, Forsyth Development Authority, Forsyth County Schools, Lanier Technical College and universities with an interest in the county.