Forsyth County décor and gift shop to open second location at Halcyon

The Gibson Co., the popular locally-owned home décor and gift shop, announced Monday it is opening a second location at Halcyon.

The new location, which will open later this month, plans to focus on offering home décor items from local artists, according to a press release, as well as an in-house interior design service.

“We are excited to continue supporting local artists and makers across the state while having the opportunity to engage with new clientele at Halcyon,” said Clarissa Gibson, owner and founder of The Gibson Co., in a statement. “We hope our passion for design and love for people will create a unique shopping and consultation experience for guests.”