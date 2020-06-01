Forsyth County décor and gift shop to open second location at Halcyon

The Gibson Co., the popular locally-owned home décor and gift shop, announced Monday it is opening a second location at Halcyon.
The new location, which will open later this month, plans to focus on offering home décor items from local artists, according to a press release, as well as an in-house interior design service.
“We are excited to continue supporting local artists and makers across the state while having the opportunity to engage with new clientele at Halcyon,” said Clarissa Gibson, owner and founder of The Gibson Co., in a statement. “We hope our passion for design and love for people will create a unique shopping and consultation experience for guests.”
Gibson and her husband, Mark, first opened The Gibson Co. in a small store off Browns Bridge Road in 2016. The concept was to create a place where patrons could find one-of-a-kind home décor and gifts made by local artists. Two years later, the store moved to its current location at The Collection at Forsyth.
The Gibson Co. has since built a devoted following and expanded its offerings to include pop-up shows featuring local artists and jewelers and the interior design service.
The new location at Halcyon will be located across from Cherry Street Brewpub and adjacent to the development’s Village Green.
In addition to in-store shopping, orders can also be placed online with the option to pick up at Halcyon.
The store will also begin with several safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Store employees will sanitize after every transaction to keep the store clean. Face masks will also be available for purchase.