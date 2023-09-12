The Gomez brothers smiled and surveyed the growing crowd as the sound of fists hitting leather bags filled the space between them. It was the grand opening of Gomez Boxing Club.
From the front yard to four walls: How these brothers realized their dream of opening a boxing club
