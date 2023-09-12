By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
From the front yard to four walls: How these brothers realized their dream of opening a boxing club
Alby surveys Gomez Boxing Club before the grand opening. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Gomez brothers smiled and surveyed the growing crowd as the sound of fists hitting leather bags filled the space between them. It was the grand opening of Gomez Boxing Club.