Get ready to tee off at this new golf simulator sports bar in Forsyth County X-Golf is opening its first Georgia location at Halcyon, offering golf simulators and a full bar to patrons. Photo courtesy of Halcyon A new sports bar outfitted with golf simulators is officially opening at Halcyon on Thursday, Nov. 9, welcoming players of all levels to enjoy food, drinks and fun. Latest This familiar restaurant chain closed its location in Forsyth County A unique children’s boutique is opening next week in Forsyth County Some luxury designers now open at the outlet mall, more on the way Will Lidl ever open its store in west Forsyth County? Here’s what we know