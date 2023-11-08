By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Get ready to tee off at this new golf simulator sports bar in Forsyth County
11082023XGOLF
X-Golf is opening its first Georgia location at Halcyon, offering golf simulators and a full bar to patrons. Photo courtesy of Halcyon
A new sports bar outfitted with golf simulators is officially opening at Halcyon on Thursday, Nov. 9, welcoming players of all levels to enjoy food, drinks and fun.