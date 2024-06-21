How expensive is it to live in Forsyth County? Here's what one study found A recent study ranked Forsyth County the most expensive county in Georgia, showing that residents spend 30% more than the national average on household bill payments. Latest Where’s the beef? A new cattle ranch in Forsyth County wants to show customers exactly where their meat comes from Boot Barn to open new store in Cumming This medical spa just opened its first Georgia location in Forsyth County Why Sawnee EMC won this 2023 customer satisfaction award