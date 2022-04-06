How you can show support for Sawnee EMC lineworkers

Sawnee EMC will celebrate Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 11.
This time each year, electric cooperatives across the nation take the time to thank the lineworkers who dedicate their lives to keeping the lights on in communities across the country, according to a news release.
“It takes a special level of commitment, training, and resourcefulness for our linemen to work through the challenges they face each day,” Chet Blackstock, vice president of operations said. “They are the first responders of our electric distribution operations and work around the clock until the job is done.”
Sawnee EMC’s approximate 125 linemen are responsible for keeping power flowing 24/7, 365 days a year over 11,855 miles of power lines that expand over parts of seven counties, according to the release.
These brave employees are committed to safety, as well as reliability, while meeting the complex challenges of their job. Being a lineman is essential to the life of our communities and without the exceptional dedication and commitment of our hardworking employees we simply would not have the reliable electricity that is needed for everyday life.
Beyond the years of specialized training and apprenticeships, it takes internal fortitude and a mission-oriented outlook to be a good lineman. In fact, this service-oriented mentality is a hallmark characteristic of Sawnee EMC and other electric cooperatives across the country.
The staff at Sawnee EMC ask that residents take a moment and acknowledge the many contributions linemen make to our local community on this special day.
On April 11, use #ThankALineman on social media to show your support for those who light our lives.
Follow Sawnee EMC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SawneeEMC and www.twitter.com/SawneeEMC for special #ThankALineman posts on and around April 11.