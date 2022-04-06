How you can show support for Sawnee EMC lineworkers

Sawnee EMC will celebrate Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 11.



This time each year, electric cooperatives across the nation take the time to thank the lineworkers who dedicate their lives to keeping the lights on in communities across the country, according to a news release.

“It takes a special level of commitment, training, and resourcefulness for our linemen to work through the challenges they face each day,” Chet Blackstock, vice president of operations said. “They are the first responders of our electric distribution operations and work around the clock until the job is done.”

Sawnee EMC’s approximate 125 linemen are responsible for keeping power flowing 24/7, 365 days a year over 11,855 miles of power lines that expand over parts of seven counties, according to the release.



