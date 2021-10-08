Los Rios to open second location at Cumming City Center as Los Rios Cantina

One of Cumming’s favorite Mexican restaurants will be joining the Cumming City Center family, but with a twist. Members of the Granados family, owners of the popular Los Rios Mexican Restaurant, signed their official lease with the City Center on Oct. 7.
Much to the relief of their fajita and cheese dip fans throughout the county, Los Rios will not be relocating from the current Tri-County Plaza location.
Rather, they will be opening a second location at the City Center with a new fresh, fast-casual concept. The new spot will be called Los Rios Cantina.
“The Los Rios Cantina concept will lean more toward fast-casual service instead of full sit-down service like at our Tri-County Plaza location,” said owner Miguel Granados, who runs the restaurant with brother Salvador Granados, sister Mayra Granados, and several other family members.
“The ordering process will be an assembly line concept where customers start by selecting their menu item, then choose a protein, and finally all their toppings and salsa.”
The Los Rios Cantina will focus on fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients including GMO-free and cage-free poultry, grass-fed beef, local vegetables, and toppings, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.
Of course, everyone needs a tasty beverage to wash down those delicious eats, and Los Rios Cantina won’t disappoint. In addition to the standard fare, there will be a variety of imported draft beers, Mexican sodas, and a wall of frozen margaritas. Yes, a wall of different flavored frozen margaritas.
But, unlike some margaritas that use highly processed mixes, Los Rios Cantina’s will contain no artificial flavorings or artificial colorings. When asked about the number of margarita flavors, the family simply joked “as many as we can fit onto the wall.”
The Granados Family, who moved to Forsyth County in 1992 from Guanajuato, Mexico, opened the original Los Rios location in 2009.
They have worked hard over the past 12 years to establish the restaurant as a community favorite via their family recipes, which remain true to their Central Mexican flavors, as well as their never-ending belief in providing excellent customer service and high-quality food at low prices.
“We have been richly blessed by this community over the years,” Miguel Granados said. “We’re very excited to expand our business model with the Los Rios Cantina and be able to bring some new and exciting things to this community at our second location at the City Center.”
For more information about Los Rios Mexican Restaurant, visit losrioscummingga.com.