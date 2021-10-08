Los Rios to open second location at Cumming City Center as Los Rios Cantina

One of Cumming’s favorite Mexican restaurants will be joining the Cumming City Center family, but with a twist. Members of the Granados family, owners of the popular Los Rios Mexican Restaurant, signed their official lease with the City Center on Oct. 7.



Much to the relief of their fajita and cheese dip fans throughout the county, Los Rios will not be relocating from the current Tri-County Plaza location.

Rather, they will be opening a second location at the City Center with a new fresh, fast-casual concept. The new spot will be called Los Rios Cantina.

“The Los Rios Cantina concept will lean more toward fast-casual service instead of full sit-down service like at our Tri-County Plaza location,” said owner Miguel Granados, who runs the restaurant with brother Salvador Granados, sister Mayra Granados, and several other family members.

“The ordering process will be an assembly line concept where customers start by selecting their menu item, then choose a protein, and finally all their toppings and salsa.”

The Los Rios Cantina will focus on fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients including GMO-free and cage-free poultry, grass-fed beef, local vegetables, and toppings, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

