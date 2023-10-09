By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This new coworking space is now open in Forsyth County
10092023THRIVE
THRIVE staff and community leaders celebrate the opening of the new coworking space in the Westshore development in Forsyth County. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A new coworking space now open in Forsyth County celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 5, with food, raffles and fun among guests and community leaders.