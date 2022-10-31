NoFo Brew Co. may receive tax incentive for planned Gainesville location

A Cumming-based brewery may get financial help in opening a second site in Gainesville.

A committee has voted to recommend $700,000 to help cover NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery’s costs in setting up shop off the Midland Greenway at 434 High St. SW. The recommendation now goes before Gainesville City Council for a final vote at a later meeting.

NoFo was seeking $805,659, or 17% of the project’s overall $4.7 million cost, but concerns were raised about tax value when the project is done. Tax increments were calculated based on the property being assessed at $3.7 million.

“The market could crash and (values) go on the tax digest for (a lesser amount),” said Jeff Stowe, a member of the Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee and a Hall County commissioner.