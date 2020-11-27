Pick up or cut your own Christmas tree at one of these Northeast Georgia farms

Christmas hasn’t waited for Thanksgiving this year.

When the Kinsey Family Farm first started selling trees Saturday, Nov. 21, Dawn Ziemer, the nursery manager, said a wave of people came to the property.

She said the farm, which is located in Forsyth County though it has a Gainesville address, usually experiences an influx of people the day after Thanksgiving. However, as most have witnessed, 2020 continues to break the norm.

“I think people are wanting to go back to tradition with everything that’s going on in the world right now and celebrate family earlier than usual,” Ziemer said.

Although most of the farm is outside, Ziemer said visitors are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks, but it’s not required.

People have the option of choosing from an array of trees, from small potted “Charlie Brown” trees, to large 12-footers. Ziemer said the farm designs its own Christmas tree stands to hold any size. People can either opt to saw down their own tree or pick from the pre-cut ones.

The Kinsey Family Farm’s staff will help customers load and attach the trees to their vehicles. Ziemer said each cut tree comes with a free ornament that pays homage to Clover, one of the farm’s potbelly pigs. The business has carried on this ornament tradition since 2005.

“We want to get you in the spirit,” Ziemer said. “I love seeing the people here with their families and pets.”

Story continues below