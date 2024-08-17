Sawnee EMC celebrates 200,000th meter, promises reward for some customers Cumming-based electric company, Sawnee EMC, recently installed its 200,000th electric meter and to celebrate the milestone, the company is rewarding its customers. Latest This flooring company is closing its Forsyth County store This local brewery was named among the fastest growing private businesses in America Sawnee EMC set to receive power from five planned solar sites This new boutique inn and spa is now offering luxury treatments, staycation in Cumming