Sawnee EMC celebrates 84th year of powering communities

Sawnee EMC will celebrate 84 years on July 16.
Established in 1938, Sawnee EMC, then Forsyth County Electric Cooperative was created as community leaders joined together to bring electricity to what was a very rural area without power, according to a news release.
With its humble beginnings as a small electric cooperative serving about 750 members along 163 miles of distribution line, Sawnee EMC has evolved into what it is today, a modern electric utility with more than 360 employees serving over 169,000 member-owners over
11,949 miles of distribution lines throughout a seven-county service area in north Georgia.
Today, Sawnee EMC is the third largest electric cooperative in the state of Georgia and the eighth largest in the United States.
With a commitment to providing a “world-class” customer service experience, Sawnee EMC stands well positioned to provide reliable electricity to its member-owners for years to come and is prepared to meet the diverse electricity needs of the future for a rapidly growing service area, according to the release.
Sawnee EMC’s advanced, 21st century distribution system coupled with its forward-thinking board of directors and professional staff, are committed to delivering reliable, safe and affordable electricity while having rates that are among the lowest in the state.
“Sawnee EMC’s long and rich history is grounded in the communities we serve and while technology and times have changed, our core principles of being good stewards of our member's assets remain the same,” said Michael Goodroe, president and CEO of Sawnee EMC.
“We are an electric membership corporation focused on the varied energy needs of the members we serve.”
“It is with great pride that I know when our staff walks through the doors of Sawnee EMC each day their sole mission is to serve the needs our members with care and distinction,” he said.
With services and programs ranging from marketing natural gas, to targeted energy efficiency member solutions, to energy conservation rebates and virtual solar energy, Sawnee EMC member-owners can rest assured that they are part of one of the best electric co-ops in the nation.