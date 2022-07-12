Sawnee EMC celebrates 84th year of powering communities

Sawnee EMC will celebrate 84 years on July 16.

Established in 1938, Sawnee EMC, then Forsyth County Electric Cooperative was created as community leaders joined together to bring electricity to what was a very rural area without power, according to a news release.

With its humble beginnings as a small electric cooperative serving about 750 members along 163 miles of distribution line, Sawnee EMC has evolved into what it is today, a modern electric utility with more than 360 employees serving over 169,000 member-owners over

11,949 miles of distribution lines throughout a seven-county service area in north Georgia.

Today, Sawnee EMC is the third largest electric cooperative in the state of Georgia and the eighth largest in the United States.

With a commitment to providing a “world-class” customer service experience, Sawnee EMC stands well positioned to provide reliable electricity to its member-owners for years to come and is prepared to meet the diverse electricity needs of the future for a rapidly growing service area, according to the release.



