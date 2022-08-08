Staff changes are taking place at Forsyth County News parent company

Metro Market Media, the parent company of the Forsyth County News, is making several managerial changes it believes will help ensure future success.



Nate McCullough, formerly news editor and publications manager at The Times in Gainesville, has been named group editor, overseeing newsroom operations at Forsyth, the Dawson County News and The Nate McCullough has been named group editor, overseeing newsroom operations at Forsyth, the Dawson County News and The Times. Times.

McCullough is “an experienced newsroom leader who has worked with multiple news properties at the same time before,” said General Manager Norman Baggs. “We are very confident that he will keep our news staffs focused on stories that matter.”

Tracie Pike will remain editor of the Forsyth County News.

McCullough said he believes “strongly in the role of community newspapers, especially in counties like these that are so dynamic and growing so quickly. So I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the journalists and editors in these newsrooms as they fulfill their duty of keeping the residents informed.”

Baggs said the decision to have a group editor for three markets “will help us to better cover stories that are of regional interest and impact, and to concentrate on the depth and quality of content at all of our news companies.”

Shannon Casas, who had served as editor in chief at The Times, is now serving as director of audience for all three papers, a job that “is increasingly important at modern news companies,” Baggs said.

“The director of audience position takes advantage of the vast amount of information available about readers and their interests and uses those analytics to help shape news coverage so that we are providing our customers with the news they want, regardless of platform,” Baggs said.