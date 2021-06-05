Stoney J’s Farm and Winery debuts Friday with 3-day celebration

One day, Sean and Richard looked over the property they shared and noticed overgrown ivy and vines. Sean said they pondered planting grapes to see if they would take to the soil and grow.

“We had no intention at that time to turn it into what it is right now,” Sean said with a laugh. “We were really just playing around out there as a hobby.”

As the DeNardos continued to enjoy the rural lifestyle, they began to see growth with the few planted behind the house. Sean said they picked the grapes in fall of 2015 and fermented them into wine, holding tastings at their house for friends and neighbors.

“Everybody ... loved the wine,” Sean said. “And [told us we’ve] got to turn this into a thing — make a winery.”

The family got to work clearing out the front pasture to make room for more grapes, planting varieties like Ison and Carlos muscadines.

“Pretty much the whole property are muscadines,” Sean said. “And what you can do with muscadines are three things: make wine, make jams and jellies or eat them. But probably about 90% of our property is for winemaking.”

While Sean used to work at AT&T, he credited everything he has learned about winemaking to books and researching on the internet.

“My dad and I basically learned everything ourselves,” Sean said. “We didn’t know what to do at first, but we [learned].”

Sean said that he and his father had attended classes at the University of Georgia to learn about picking and pruning. He said while he worked hard to learn new things, he could not have fathomed opening a business without his father by his side.

“[My dad] is really the rock here,” Sean said. “Trust me. He’s up every day doing work, telling me what stuff we need to do.”

While both he and Richard are retired, Sean said that he doesn’t feel like he’s a “typical retiree.”

“I mean, is it really retirement with all this work?” Sean joked. “It’s really been more like a change in way of life.”

A first for Forsyth

Along with making and selling wine, the DeNardos are also prepared to toss some pizza dough and plate some charcuterie boards. Richard said the entire family had been taught to make pizza by a chef from Germany, and they had also learned to make “a killer Bavarian pretzel.”



“We made probably a hundred pizzas with [the chef from Germany],” Sean said. “We gave them to friends and neighbors because there was no way we could eat all of them.”

“We love pizza in our family,” Stephanie added. “But by the end of it, we were like … we really can’t eat another pizza.”

