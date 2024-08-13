This local brewery was named among the fastest growing private businesses in America Photo courtesy of NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery. A Forsyth County brewery has been named one of the 5,000 fastest growing private businesses in America by “Inc.” magazine. Latest Sawnee EMC set to receive power from five planned solar sites This new boutique inn and spa is now offering luxury treatments, staycation in Cumming Sawnee EMC earns high satisfaction rating Update: Lidl confirms to FCN it will open west Forsyth County store this year