Unemployment, housing among topics discussed at annual economic outlook meeting

Last year, Forsyth County and the city of Cumming joined the Atlanta Regional Commission, and recently, locals got a chance to hear from ARC officials’ projections about the area’s economic future.



On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Economic Outlook Meeting, where Mike Alexander, senior director of the ARC’s Center for Livable Communities, and Malika Wilkins, senior director of the commission’s Center for Strategic Relations to discuss trends and predictions for the local, state and federal economy.

“When you think about companies that decide to move here, whether its Siemens, Scientific Games, etc., they are looking at our area from a regional perspective,” Wilkins said. “So, it important, that we do just that… and we also know the importance of regions because our issues go across county lines. When you think about our natural resources, when you think about transportation, all of those things cut across county lines for our residents, for our constituents in this region.”

In 2021, Forsyth County and the city of Cumming moved to the ARC from the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.

The bodies are two of the state’s 12 regional commissions, or public agencies set up to “assist local governments on a regional basis and to develop, promote and assist in establishing coordinated and comprehensive planning in the state.”

Along with Forsyth, ARC represents Henry, Cobb, Rockdale, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Douglas, Cherokee, Fulton and Fayette counties, municipalities in those counties and the city of Atlanta.

County officials previously said they favored moving to the ARC due to issues such as growth, economic development, transportation and others that are more similar to metro Atlanta counties than those in the northeast corner of the state.

In her presentation, Wilkins said Forsyth County, which had about 250,000 residents in 2020, was expected to see a great deal of growth in the coming decades and was projected to have a population of nearly 435,000 by 2050.

Alexander said from 2010 to 2020, Forsyth County was the sixth-fastest growing county with a population above 100,000.

Though Forsyth has been one of the fastest-growing counties in the country for decades, Alexander said 2020 was the lowest population growth in U.S. history.

“The reality is - and this is a global issue - really we are not adding people anymore almost anywhere in the developed world due to natural increase, all of our fertility rates are below replacement birth level,” he said. “What that means is 70% of the economy is based on people consuming things, and if you’re not adding people, that’s going to set a marker for future growth.”

Population growth will also mean building new places for future residents to live.

Wilkins said home and rent prices were an issue in Forsyth County and across the region, which led ARC leadership to create Metro Atlanta Housing Strategy to look at needs in the area.



