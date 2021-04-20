Veterinarians start business flipping kitchens amidst pandemic

Andrew and Melissa Quesada have always had a passion for resolving problems and helping others. Previously, those values translated into veterinary medicine, with the couple both working at a veterinarian clinic they owned. Now the couple has switched their focus to kitchen remodeling.

“Obviously the day-to-day [at work now] is a little bit different,” Andrew said. “But people come to us with a problem and then we talk to them about a solution. So, the circumstances are different between a pet and a kitchen that’s just not functioning the way [people] want it to, but really, [the two businesses] are more similar than they might seem.”

The Quesadas began their kitchen remodeling business, Kitchen Tune-Up, earlier this year and have already seen success. They offer a variety of different options for customers to make changes to their kitchens. Melissa said all their options accommodate the customer’s needs whether big or small.

“We can always paint to change cabinet colors,” Melissa said. “Or we can replace doors or the entire finish, or we can do a full remodel. We have lots of different options that work for [customers].”