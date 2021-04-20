Veterinarians start business flipping kitchens amidst pandemic

Andrew and Melissa Quesada have always had a passion for resolving problems and helping others. Previously, those values translated into veterinary medicine, with the couple both working at a veterinarian clinic they owned. Now the couple has switched their focus to kitchen remodeling.
“Obviously the day-to-day [at work now] is a little bit different,” Andrew said. “But people come to us with a problem and then we talk to them about a solution. So, the circumstances are different between a pet and a kitchen that’s just not functioning the way [people] want it to, but really, [the two businesses] are more similar than they might seem.”
The Quesadas began their kitchen remodeling business, Kitchen Tune-Up, earlier this year and have already seen success. They offer a variety of different options for customers to make changes to their kitchens. Melissa said all their options accommodate the customer’s needs whether big or small.
“We can always paint to change cabinet colors,” Melissa said. “Or we can replace doors or the entire finish, or we can do a full remodel. We have lots of different options that work for [customers].”
While Andrew is still practicing veterinary medicine at his old practice, Melissa is working full-time for Kitchen Tune-Up, and they both enjoy meeting new customers and forming meaningful relationships. Andrew said that while they are still learning about the kitchen renovation business, they enjoy each project they do.
“What drew us to kitchen renovations was the impact that it makes on peoples’ lives,” Andrew said. “The fact that we can come in and completely change the look and functionality of somebody’s kitchen in five days or less … and the joy [people] experience from that is the best part about the whole thing.”
Though the couple launched the business in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Melissa said they have not faced any real challenges in finding clients. If anything, she said they have seen a high demand.
“With everybody working from home, a lot of people have that list of projects that, you know, is kind of nagging to them, and they see that list of projects every day,” Melissa said. “The demand has been really high since we started, so that’s been nice.”
Kitchen Tune-Up is located in Forsyth County, but the Quesadas said they have helped customers in neighboring areas as well. Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in “quicker” renovations so that people can enjoy their kitchens in just a couple of days.
Melissa said feedback from the Forsyth community “has all been so positive,” and the couple is excited to continue the journey.
“We’re excited to be here and be as involved as we can in the community,” Melissa said. “Not just with the people that we’re able to help. Obviously, that’s going to be a big part of it – the people that we can come in and help them create a space that they really love in their house.”
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up’s services, visit www.kitchentuneup.com.