'We have found the ideal spot:' First tenant of the Cumming City Center signs lease

The Cumming City Center launched a new social media campaign Wednesday, Sept. 15, where tenants of the center will be welcomed to the new mixed-use development.
Pieces & Peaches, a retail shop that features fashion-forward clothing and accessories, is the first tenant to finalize its lease agreement and officially be welcomed to the Cumming City Center family.
Each time a new lease agreement is finalized in the coming weeks, the tenant will be featured on the City Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages with #familyfeature.
“The city of Cumming has always been very family-focused, be it in the different types of activities presented at the Cumming Fairgrounds each year or the warm customer service provided by our city employees on a daily basis,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow.
“So it makes sense that we want to continue that feeling of family with the Cumming City Center. We want all of our City Center tenants to know that they are a very important part of the city of Cumming family.”
Pieces & Peaches owner Christine Fowler, a Forsyth County resident, said she is looking forward to joining the Cumming City Center family with Pieces & Peaches’ first brick-and-mortar storefront.
After four years as an online-only store, Fowler said Pieces & Peaches is ready to make its big in-person debut.
“We have searched for the perfect location and feel so blessed that we have found the ideal spot for our next venture,” she said. “Having a storefront at the Cumming City Center will offer us opportunities to showcase the latest trends, host in-person events and help customers find the perfect outfit or gift without leaving the county.”
Fowler works closely with her daughter, Ansley, a junior at North Forsyth High School, who researches the latest trends and personally picks out the apparel for customers.
“Ansley has such an eye for what’s on-trend, and it’s amazing for me as a mom to get to work with my daughter every single day and see her talents shine,” Fowler said.
Together, the mom and daughter duo work to ensure every Pieces & Peaches customer has the best shopping experience possible.
“Our mission is to make you look and feel as amazing as you are. We try our best to go above and beyond to make every person’s experience with us special,” Fowler said. “We have made so many incredible connections with our customers, who have become like family to us, and we can’t wait to serve them in our newest endeavor.”
For those looking to bring home a piece or two prior to opening day, Pieces & Peaches offer customers an app, compatible with both Android and Apple, that can be downloaded for a quick and easy shopping experience at www.piecesandpeaches.com. For additional information, visit Pieces & Peaches on Instagram and Facebook.
Follow @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the new tenants — #familyfeature.