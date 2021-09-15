'We have found the ideal spot:' First tenant of the Cumming City Center signs lease

The Cumming City Center launched a new social media campaign Wednesday, Sept. 15, where tenants of the center will be welcomed to the new mixed-use development.

Pieces & Peaches, a retail shop that features fashion-forward clothing and accessories, is the first tenant to finalize its lease agreement and officially be welcomed to the Cumming City Center family.

Each time a new lease agreement is finalized in the coming weeks, the tenant will be featured on the City Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages with #familyfeature.

“The city of Cumming has always been very family-focused, be it in the different types of activities presented at the Cumming Fairgrounds each year or the warm customer service provided by our city employees on a daily basis,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow.

“So it makes sense that we want to continue that feeling of family with the Cumming City Center. We want all of our City Center tenants to know that they are a very important part of the city of Cumming family.”



