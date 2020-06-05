‘We stand with you’ - Black-owned businesses in Forsyth County feel support from community

It was hot Wednesday, and summer had just unofficially begun, so it was the perfect time for Charel Palmer, the owner of Popbar, a gelato shop in Halcyon, to bring her popsicle cart into the Westbrook subdivision for a neighborhood event.

Most residents ordered their popsicles and walked back along Westbrook’s streets, past elegant homes with finely-landscaped yards, shaded by willow oaks in precise rows.

A few, though, lingered. They had something to say to Palmer.

“We stand with you and your family”

“We hope that you are well and safe.”

“It’s time for us to do something different and leverage our voice as white Americans.”

Palmer is black, and the past two weeks, as the country has been embroiled in unrest over the killings of black Americans by police, have been “heavy,” she said. The deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia have reminded Palmer why she doesn’t allow her two sons to wear hoodies in public and instructs Jamal, her husband, to keep his hand on the steering wheel if pulled over by law enforcement.

But there have also been “rays of light,” Palmer said.

Palmer and other black business owners in Forsyth County say they feel uplifted by countless gestures of support from the county’s largely white community and motivated to help diverse businesses succeed in a county often still associated with its racially-fraught past.

She has seen them in text messages and phone calls and residents tagging Popbar on social media.

“It has been insane,” Palmer said.

A reason to smile

Marion Smyser’s friend did it first.

She saw it on social media, a list her friend compiled of black-owned businesses for people to support in Smyser’s hometown of Nashville.

The act resonated with Smyser. She felt it aligned with her beliefs as a Christian. It was also familiar to her as a social worker trained in community mobilization.

“I thought this would be a really great way to mobilize the white community to support our black brothers and sisters during this extremely traumatic time,” Smyser said.

Smyser mobilized herself — she searched on the internet and social media for black-owned businesses in Forsyth County and started contacting them.

First, she found Palmer and Popbar, and Geaux Bikes, the bike-share company owned by Kristle and DeMario Pressley. Smyser asked them if they knew of more, “but even they weren’t aware of many,” she said.