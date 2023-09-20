Forsyth County may have what it takes to become the nation’s southeastern hub for biopharmaceutical production and medical device manufacturing.
Why Forsyth County may become a major national pharmaceutical hub
Latest
-
From the front yard to four walls: How these brothers realized their dream of opening a boxing club
-
No Splash Zone: local student makes waves with product to revolutionize the bathroom experience
-
Update: Board of Commissioners approves new QuikTrip gas station at the site of this old Rite Aid
-
How the Chamber of Commerce plans to boost manufacturing in Forsyth County