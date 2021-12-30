11 indicted for sex crimes in recent months

Nearly a dozen individuals have been indicted for sex crimes charges in the Forsyth County Superior Court in recent months.
All individuals below have been indicted between October and December and face a range of charges including failure to register as a sex offender, molestation and distributing lewd images of victims under 16 years old.
Gabriel A. Valentin was indicted in October on one count of molestation of “a child under the age of 16 years” after allegedly inappropriately touching the victim in October 2020.
Per court records, Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley will oversee the case, and a calendar call will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Bryan Riley Hamlin was indicted in November of one count of sexual exploitation of children-distribution for allegedly sharing a sexually explicit digital image of a child in May 2019 and six counts of sexual exploitation of children for possessing lewd images of minors in September 2020.
Hamlin was also indicted on one count of allegedly unlawfully manufacturing “more than one ounce of marijuana” in September 2020.
The case will be in Judge Bagley’s court, and a calendar call will be on Wednesday, March 16.
Michael Francis Gosy was indicted in November on four counts of sexual exploitation of children for reportedly knowingly distributing video files of minors engaged in lewd acts in November and December 2020.
His case will be heard by Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David L. Dickinson, and an arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Christopher Darrel Bohrer, 52, was indicted on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child for reportedly possessing images of a child, including some performing acts with an adult male, in January 2021.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, he has been under arrest since Feb. 17 on 12 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children on a $55,240 bond.
Court records show Judge Dickinson will hear the case and an arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Wesley Rudolf Duncan was indicted in November for five counts of sexual exploitation of children- possession for reportedly possessing digital images in September 2018 featuring “a female child.”
An arraignment will be held in Judge Dickinson’s court on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Jerry Lee Gough, 59, was indicted in November for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 16, two counts of child molestation for allegedly placing his hands on a child under 16 in August 2019 and two counts of sexual battery of a child under 16 in separate incidents.
Per jail records, he has been under arrest since Sept. 15 on bond for six felony charges of child molestation and six felony charges of sexual battery of a child under 16.
Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Phillip Smith will hear the case, and a calendar call will be held on Friday, Jan. 28.
Christopher Allen Proescher was also indicted in November on nine counts of sexual exploitation of children-possession for allegedly having illicit images of multiple minor females in his possession in February 2021.
An arraignment will be held in Judge Davison’s court on Wednesday, Jan. 12
Bryan Taylor McMullen was indicted in December one count of sexual exploitation of a child after allegedly persuading a child under 16 to produce a live video of a lewd act, obscene internet contact with a child and computer pornography for an incident in May 2018.
Jail records indicate McMullen, 26, has been in the jail on no bond since Dec. 14.
Judge Bagley will hear his case.
Jeremy Lee Barrett was indicted in December for failure to register as a sex offender in August 2021 after he allegedly did not update information on his employment status to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office within 72 hours.
The indictment says he had “previously been convicted of the offense of electronic pornography [of a minor] on Dec. 7, 2009, and adjudicated guilty on July 18, 2011,” and he was released from prison in April 2021.
Jail records indicate he has been under arrest since Aug. 17 for two counts of felony fraudulent use of a transaction card and failing to update his information on a bond of $10,070.
His case will be heard by Judge Bagley
Vala’nte Daniel Allen, 20, faced two indictments in December.
The first related to an alleged sexual battery in January 2020, and another was for one county of alleged statutory rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation of a second victim, who was under 16, in October 2020.
Per jail records, he has been held on no bond since Oct. 8.
Both indictments will be heard by Judge Dickinson.
Eric Anthony Saldana was indicted in December for failure to register as a sex offender after reportedly failing to update authorities that he had moved from south Forsyth County to Gainesville within 72 hours in September.
Per the indictment, he was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a child.
Jail records show he has been arrested with no bond since Oct. 7 and is being held for another jurisdiction.
Judge Smith will hear his case, and a probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6.