Former classmate sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of North Forsyth graduate
07192024AARON DAVIS
Aaron Davis, a North Forsyth graduate, was killed by a former classmate after stopping at his killer’s home in 2022. - photo by Photo submitted
A former classmate has pleaded guilty to the murder of a North Forsyth High School graduate and has been sentenced to life in prison.