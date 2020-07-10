11-month drug investigation leads to 48 arrests; 50 kilos of meth seized

An 11-month drug investigation has led to 48 arrests and more than 50 kilos of methamphetamine seized, according to authorities.



The estimated value of the drugs seized was $705,000.

The arrests were announced at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds was flanked by representatives from local law enforcement — Sheriff Gerald Couch and Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish — as well as other regional law enforcement leaders, including Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Reynolds said the investigation “centered around a major methamphetamine and heroin trafficking distribution ring operating here in the Northeast Georgia area” and reaching into the metro Atlanta area.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the FBI Major Offenders Task Force worked together in the investigation that also seized half a kilogram of heroin, weapons, cash and vehicles.

“As you look up here this morning, this is a great example of how this is supposed to work. When you have this type of inter-agency cooperation at a federal level, at a state level and a local level and you work in conjunction with your prosecution partners, that’s the way law enforcement is supposed to work,” Reynolds said.

This story will be updated.

