After two decades, there are still no answers in the case of a woman who disappeared from her Forsyth County business before her body was found in a wooded area more than a year later.
20 years later, no arrests in unsolved murder of local hairdresser
Latest
-
Family of Forsyth County man who drowned in Gainesville pond files wrongful death lawsuit against FCSO, others
-
War Hill Christian Academy set to close amidst theft allegations, wider academic concerns
-
How you or someone you know could help solve this 2008 cold case
-
Elderly driver arrested in wreck that killed motorcyclist