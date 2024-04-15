By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
20 years later, no arrests in unsolved murder of local hairdresser
04152024ENDRES
Monday, April 12 will mark 20 years since Patrice Endres disappeared from her business, Tamber’s Trim ‘N Tan, on Hwy. 369 in 2004. - photo by File photo
After two decades, there are still no answers in the case of a woman who disappeared from her Forsyth County business before her body was found in a wooded area more than a year later.