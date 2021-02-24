5 arrested after drugs, counterfeit money, sawed-off shotgun found in north Forsyth County home

The Johns Creek and Forsyth County Drug Task Force have made five arrests after receiving a tip about drugs being sold out of a home in north Forsyth County.

According to a message from Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman posted on Facebook, the five who were arrested were: Levi Jay Brown, 27, of Dawsonville; William Johnson, 61; Shanna Anderson, 29; Ivory Stone Guy, 25, all of Cumming, and Marsha Baker, 61, of Cartersville.

“Acting on a tip, JCaF detectives began surveillance on a suspected drug dealer's house in North Forsyth,” Freeman said. “Detectives saw the suspect leave and travel to a local gas station, where he then walked behind nearby buildings with a large backpack.”

After deputies attempted to stop Brown, he reportedly ran after dropping the backpack, which contained “approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 92 LSD tabs, 15 ounces of GHB, 20 grams of marijuana, three amphetamine pills, as well as a sawed-off shotgun.”

“After taking Levi Brown into custody, JCaF detectives obtained a search warrant for the home where an additional large quantity of methamphetamine was found along with various drug paraphernalia and counterfeit U.S. currency,” Freeman said.

Brown faces charges of:

fraud: altering the identification of a weapon

trafficking methamphetamine

possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute;

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

two counts of possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of a controlled substance;

possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana;

possession of a sawed-off shotgun;

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

obstruction of law enforcement;

and probation violation.

