Aggravated assault of an officer, pointing guns at others among recent indictments

Man indicted for assault on officer, DUI

Angel O’Ferra Paz was indicted in August for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence, tied to an August 2021 incident.

Per the indictment, Paz reportedly used his hand to assault an officer and grabbed the officer’s wrist as they attempted to make an arrest. He also allegedly was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the arrest.

His case will be heard in Judge Bagley’s court.

Suspect indicted for stabbing

In August, Javier Garcia-Hernandez was indicted after allegedly stabbing a victim in the abdomen in September 2021.

The case will be heard in Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Dickinson’s court.

Suspect indicted after pointing gun at four people

Barritz Dante Martin was indicted on nine counts in July: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of pointing a gun at another person, two counts of driving under the influence and two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence stemming from an incident in March.

Per the indictment, Martin was in possession of a .45 Taurus Revolver, which he was not allowed to possess after being convicted of felon aggravated assault and false imprisonment in Richmond County in 2019, and pointed a gun at four others.

Martin also reportedly drove his vehicle “while under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive” with a child under 14 in the car.

Two indicted for thefts of computers

In July, Skippy Thompson and Tommy Thompson were indicted for theft by taking after allegedly stealing one MacBook Air, 76 MacBook Pros and four iMac Core i7s, valued at $100,840.

The case will be heard in Judge Dickinson’s court.

Four indicted for drug possession

Four suspects were recently indicted on drug possession and trafficking charges.

In July, Steven Chad Rider, Misty Michelle Attisano, Melanie Cummings-Union and Corey David Seignious were indicted on several charges tied to an incident in March.

Per the indictment, Rider was indicted on counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and was the only one indicted on those charges.

All four were indicted on counts of possession of LSD, possession of ketamine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of THC.

The case will be heard in Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley’s court

Man charged for riot in a penal institution, battery

Wakil Allah was charged in August on one count each of riot in a penal institution and battery stemming from incidents in April.

Allah allegedly struck “another inmate … in the head and neck and pushed him into a shower,” causing “redness and bruising to the face, neck and elbow” of the victim, who was also an inmate.

The case will be heard in Judge Dickinson’s court.

Suspect charged with DUI, fleeing wrong way on Ga. 400

Timothy Matthew Lyle was indicted on counts of fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, possession of drug-related objects, two counts of failure to maintain lane and disregarding a traffic control device tied to an April 2021 arrest.

According to the indictment, Lyle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of Ga. 400 while a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy “while under the influence of a drug to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive.

Lyle also allegedly failed to maintain lanes on both Ga. 400 and Jot Em Down Road in north Forysth and possessed a pipe used to inhale methamphetamine.

The case will be heard in Judge Dickinson’s court.

Man indicted on stalking, impersonating officer counts

Bell was indicted in August on one count of aggravated stalking and two counts of impersonating an officer.

According to the indictment, Bell reportedly contacted the victim without their consent “in violation of a permanent protective order and a condition of probation” and also claimed to be an investigator with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to the stalking victim and another person.

His case will be in Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Phillip Smith’s court.

Man indicted on two counts after truck burns

Matthew Todd Loyet was indicted on arson in the second degree and criminal damage to property in the second degree after he allegedly “did knowingly damage” a 2014 Toyota Tundra and causing more than $500 in damage to the vehicle, which he reportedly did not own.

Man indicted in five counts after alleged hit and run.

William Harry Evans III, was indicted on five counts tied to an alleged hit and run in February.

Evans was indicted on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of hit and run involving a serious injury, one count of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving.

According to the indictment, Evans allegedly did not stop after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crossed into the opposite lane of traffic on Browns Bridge Road before striking a vehicle driven by the victim, whose lung was injured in the crash.

Evans was reportedly operating the vehicle “while under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive.”

His case will be in Judge Smith’s court.

Duo charged on 10 counts following burglaries

In August, Damian Luke Howard and Kevin Christopher Shipp were indicted on 10 counts each in connection with a string of burglaries.

According to the indictment, the two allegedly committed burglaries at five townhomes on Castleberry Road and also broke into three vehicles. The two also reportedly stole a Kubota Skid Steer worth more than $1,500 from one vehicle owner and $2,000 in cash from another vehicle owner.

Suspects charged on eight counts tied to credit card theft, entering autos

Two suspects were recently indicted after reportedly entering two automobiles and committing financial card theft.

In August, Kelvin Evans, also known as Kevin Woods, and Andre Pitts were indicted on two counts of entering an automobile and six counts of financial transaction card theft tied to incidents from December.