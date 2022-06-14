Alpharetta authorities responding to reported person with gun hiding at North Point Parkway store

Update 2 p.m.: The suspect has been taken into custody, accoding to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
Authorities in Alpharetta are responding to a reported person with a gun hiding inside at Home Goods on North Point Parkway.
As of 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said they had located the suspect, have him contained and negotiators on the scene are attempting to make contact with him.
The store has been "completely evacuated," and there are no reports of shots fired.
