Alpharetta police captain arrested in Forsyth County

A police officer for the city of Alpharetta was recently arrested in Forsyth County.
Michael Rene Stewart, 58, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for simple assault: family violence in connection with a domestic dispute earlier in the month.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Stewart’s south Forsyth home on Saturday, Dec. 3 “in response to a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.”
Per the report, the couple had been arguing earlier in the day about Stewart about the relationship issues and the victim “requested he unfriend a female on Facebook, in which he did.”
The argument reportedly re-escalated later in the evening, when the victim “found out he re-friended the female on Facebook” and locked herself in a bedroom before Stewart broke the door.
“She stated Michael came home and continued to argue and attempted to get in the bedroom,” the report said. “She told him no and to stay in the guest room. He broke the door and made entry into the room.”
The victim told police she “was in fear because she did not know what he was going to do.”
Stewart reportedly took a gun from the nightstand in the bedroom, which the victim and police were concerned he might use on himself.
He was taken to a local hospital the night of the incident.
James T. Drinkard, assistant city administrator for the city of Alpharetta, said Stewart had worked with the department for more than 17 years and had been placed on administrative leave.
“Per our policies and procedures, he was placed on administrative leave while the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office conduct their respective on-going investigations,” Drinkard said in a statement.