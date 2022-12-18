Alpharetta police captain arrested in Forsyth County

A police officer for the city of Alpharetta was recently arrested in Forsyth County.

Michael Rene Stewart, 58, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for simple assault: family violence in connection with a domestic dispute earlier in the month.

According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Stewart’s south Forsyth home on Saturday, Dec. 3 “in response to a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.”

Per the report, the couple had been arguing earlier in the day about Stewart about the relationship issues and the victim “requested he unfriend a female on Facebook, in which he did.”