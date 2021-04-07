Armed suspect arrested by SWAT team after south Forsyth standoff

An armed suspect was arrested by members of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office SWAT team after he barricaded himself in a home in the Jamestown subdivision on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the FCSO, the suspect was arrested with minor injuries after SWAT team members used "a less than lethal tactic." Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said "all activity in the Jamestown subdivision can resume as normal."

No deputies were injured in the arrest.

Prior to the arrest, FCSO officials said shots were fired from the home and recommended that residents in the subdivision shelter in place and others should avoid the area. No injuries were reported at that time.