Atlanta man indicted for alleged car chase, drug charges

WATCH: Atlanta man arrested on drug charges following chase on Ga. 400



An Atlanta man has been indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court after allegedly leading deputies on a car chase.

Demetris Antwune Clay was indicted on 13 counts in July, including reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, identity fraud, two counts of possession of a firearm firing the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and charges of possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, all with intent to distribute.

According to the indictment, in March, Clay allegedly fled after a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop him, reaching speeds over 100 mph on Ga. 400 and running a red light during the chase, before deputies used stop sticks to flatten all four tires.

He allegedly attempted to flee on foot before being pulled off a concrete median on the highway.

He was stopped after a deputy reportedly “came upon a vehicle with a strong odor of marijuana emanating from it” on Ga. 400 and found the vehicle had no valid insurance.



