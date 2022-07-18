By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Atlanta man indicted for alleged car chase, drug charges
An Atlanta man has been indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court after allegedly leading deputies on a car chase. 

Demetris Antwune Clay was indicted on 13 counts in July, including reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, identity fraud, two counts of possession of a firearm firing the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and charges of possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, all with intent to distribute. 

According to the indictment, in March, Clay allegedly fled after a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop him, reaching speeds over 100 mph on Ga. 400 and running a red light during the chase, before deputies used stop sticks to flatten all four tires.

He allegedly attempted to flee on foot before being pulled off a concrete median on the highway.

He was stopped after a deputy reportedly “came upon a vehicle with a strong odor of marijuana emanating from it” on Ga. 400 and found the vehicle had no valid insurance.