Attorney argues for dropping election case charges against state Sen. Shawn Still
08252023SHAWN STILL
State Sen. Shawn Still was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, Aug. 25. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Jail
A lawyer for District 48 state Sen. Shawn Still represented him in Fulton County Superior Court this week for his alleged role in the election case against former President Donald Trump.