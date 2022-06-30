Authorities release sketch of woman found dead in Flowery Branch in suspected homicide

Hall County Sheriff’s detectives have been unable to identify a woman found dead in Flowery Branch in the woods on Paradise Point Road.

On Thursday during a press conference, investigators released a sketch of the woman and a person of interest in what they are calling a suspected homicide.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Don Scalia said further forensic testing is underway to determine the woman’s cause of death.

He did not release information on the state of the woman’s body or any trauma found.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic sketch artist drew what the woman may look like.

Scalia said the woman may be mixed race in her late 20s to early 30s, standing roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

