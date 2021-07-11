BOLO issued for 'extremely dangerous' suspect who fired at Lumpkin County officers

Authorities in Lumpkin County have issued an alert for north Georgia residents to be on the lookout for an “extremely dangerous” suspect that allegedly fired at law enforcement officers during a car chase on Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard said that authorities are searching for Gerardo Jonathan Flowers in the Dahlonega area.

Flowers allegedly began a car chase in the Mount Olive Road area of Lumpkin County and fired a gun at deputies as he fled into nearby woods.

Jarrard said that officers have surrounded the area where Flowers was last seen and are tracking him with K9 units and help from GSP aviation.



“The suspect is extremely dangerous and has shot toward the officers,” Jarrard said. “Please avoid this area and if you live in this area please lock up your property and call 911 if you see anyone entering your property.”

Charges are pending against Flowers in Lumpkin County and he is already wanted in Hall and Habersham counties.

This story will be updated.

This article originally published in our sister paper the Dawson County News.





