Bond denied for suspect accused of abandoning “Baby India” in Forsyth County

Bond was denied for a suspect accused of abandoning an hours-old infant child, nicknamed Baby India, in 2019 following a first appearance hearing.

On Saturday, May 20, Forsyth County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Keisha Martin Chambless denied bond for Karima Rizwan Jiwani, 40, of Forsyth County, who was arrested earlier this week and faces felony charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment and dumping-biomedical, hazardous waste or commercial dumping after the child was found in a remote wooded area of south Forsyth in 2019.

“I do have some grave concerns about the defendant leaving the jurisdiction of the court, fleeing the jurisdiction,” Chambless said, “and the situation being of a familial nature, even if it’s not in the way we typically think of as intimidating witnesses, influencing those witnesses that she would be returning home to if I were to set bond in this case.

“Also, it’s very concerning that this happened four years ago, so, at this point in time, I’m going to find that this witness poses a significant risk in fleeing and that the defendant is a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.”