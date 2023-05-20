Bond denied for suspect accused of abandoning “Baby India” in Forsyth County

Bond was denied for a suspect accused of abandoning an hours-old infant child, nicknamed Baby India, in 2019 following a first appearance hearing.
On Saturday, May 20, Forsyth County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Keisha Martin Chambless denied bond for Karima Rizwan Jiwani, 40, of Forsyth County, who was arrested earlier this week and faces felony charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment and dumping-biomedical, hazardous waste or commercial dumping after the child was found in a remote wooded area of south Forsyth in 2019.
“I do have some grave concerns about the defendant leaving the jurisdiction of the court, fleeing the jurisdiction,” Chambless said, “and the situation being of a familial nature, even if it’s not in the way we typically think of as intimidating witnesses, influencing those witnesses that she would be returning home to if I were to set bond in this case.
“Also, it’s very concerning that this happened four years ago, so, at this point in time, I’m going to find that this witness poses a significant risk in fleeing and that the defendant is a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.”
Jiwani’s only comment during the hearing was to answer that she understood the charges against her.
The hearing was not open to the public but could be viewed on a television feed at the Forsyth County Jail on Saturday morning.
The next step in the case is a planned committal hearing on Tuesday, June 13.
Jiwani was arrested on Thursday, May 18, nearly four years after the infant was found crying and partially wrapped in a grocery bag with no blanket or clothing by residents living in the area of Daves Creek Road who heard the child’s cries on the evening of Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman detailed the investigation and arrest during a press conference on Friday, May 19.
On Saturday, Forsyth County District Attorney Penny Penn pushed for having no bond in the case, which she said was due to Jiwani having family in other states and that house arrest would have her living with family members who may be witnesses in the case.
“Given the serious nature of the case, it is a 30-year maximum, the fact that this defendant has connections in other states including Texas and Ohio, I think that there is a risk of flight,” Penn said, “but there are also four individuals who are witnesses or potential witnesses, all of whom are family members of this defendant living in the home, so I’m concerned about the risk of intimidation and would ask that she be held without bond at this time.”
Jiwani’s attorney, E. Jay Abt, requested during the hearing that instead she be allowed to post a $100,000 bond, be under house arrest and wear a GPS-monitoring device.
Abt said his client did not have a criminal history and she suffered from post-partum depression and psychosis following the child’s birth, “a condition, quite frankly, that society and the court should treat as a mental health issue, not as a criminal prosecution.”
“She has no criminal history of any kind,” he said. “She is 40 years old. She is a homeowner in Forsyth County. She has a husband and three minor children. She’s a stay-at-home mom of those three kids, and while I understand why the state brought these charges, this woman, if the court is aware of the facts of this case… this woman suffered from post-partum depression and post-partum psychosis.
“There are extensive medical records to demonstrate that and ultimately expert testimony to prove that.”
Abt also said he did not believe his client was a flight risk or would intimidate witnesses.
“She just wants to be home with her husband and three kids,” She has other significant ties to the community. Her extended family all lives in Gwinnett and Forsyth County. They own multiple businesses.”
Penn responded that she had issues with some of Abt’s comments, including his comments on Jiwani’s mental state.
“Currently, at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the defendant was suffering from any kind of psychosis,” she said, “and post-partum depression, by its very name, its definition, implies that it takes place after. This woman actually delivered this baby and dumped it on the side of the road within 12-to-30 hours, I anticipate the evidence will show, after this child was born.”
She also pushed back on a claim that Jiwani left the child in a home’s backyard.
“It was on the side of the road,” Penn said. There was no indication that this child was left for anyone else to find, and by the defendant’s own statement during the interview, this was a child that she tried to kill. That was certainly her intent.”