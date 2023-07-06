By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Bond denied for suspect in fatal shooting at Forsyth County business
Peavy bond hearing
Bond was denied for Ja`Mychael Quintrez Peavy, who is accused in the shooting death of Hamilton Samuel Darwin, at a hearing on Thursday, July 6. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
No bond will be given to a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at a Forsyth County business in May following a hearing where more details on the incident and those involved were revealed.