BREAKING NEWS: Austin Stryker found guilty of all 24 charges connected to 2019 killing of Hannah Bender
Austin Todd Stryker
Austin Todd Stryker, 24, testifies for his defense team Nov. 8 about the events before, during and after Hannah Bender's 2019 death. Stryker has been charged with Bender's murder.

The jury in Austin Todd Stryker's case has reached a verdict. Stryker has been found guilty of murdering Hannah Bender by shooting and stabbing her. Stryker was found guilty on all 24 of his charges. 

Those charges were: malice murder; three counts of felony murder; three counts of aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated battery; possession of both a gun and a knife during the commission of a crime; 11 violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence. 

This article will be updated later today with more details. 