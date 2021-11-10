BREAKING NEWS: Austin Stryker found guilty of all 24 charges connected to 2019 killing of Hannah Bender

The jury in Austin Todd Stryker's case has reached a verdict. Stryker has been found guilty of murdering Hannah Bender by shooting and stabbing her. Stryker was found guilty on all 24 of his charges.

Those charges were: malice murder; three counts of felony murder; three counts of aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated battery; possession of both a gun and a knife during the commission of a crime; 11 violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

This article will be updated later today with more details.