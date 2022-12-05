Canton man arrested on stalking, burglary charges

A Canton man has been arrested on stalking and other charges tied to an incident in Forsyth County.
According to the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Jeffrey Carl Mattson, 53, of Canton, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 18 and is charged with felony first-degree forced entrance burglary, two counts of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, harassing communication/phone calls, robbery-forcible purse snatching, aggravated assault, stalking and interfering with a 911/emergency phone call.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 31, deputies responded to a stalking call on Raeburn Road.
The complainant told officers “that a male subject kicked in her front door and was inside her house.”
The responding officer made contact with Mattson and he was arrested at the site.
Details of the other charges were not immediately available.
Mattson is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.