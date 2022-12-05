Canton man arrested on stalking, burglary charges

A Canton man has been arrested on stalking and other charges tied to an incident in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Jeffrey Carl Mattson, 53, of Canton, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 18 and is charged with felony first-degree forced entrance burglary, two counts of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, harassing communication/phone calls, robbery-forcible purse snatching, aggravated assault, stalking and interfering with a 911/emergency phone call.