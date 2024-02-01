Family members of a burglary victim are sharing photos of a suspect who allegedly broke into a north Forsyth County home, in hopes of catching the burglar.
Caught on camera: Suspect wanted for breaking into north Forsyth home
Latest
-
Suspect indicted after allegedly taking more than $230,000 from 12 victims
-
Two men arrested on burglary charges in Forsyth County
-
Eight suspects indicted after arrests in operation targeting internet crimes against children
-
State Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Forsyth County woman in mother’s death