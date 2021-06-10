Court: Person overheard Alpharetta man's involvement in Capitol riot at Northside Forsyth, reported to FBI

According to the release, “in the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Creek faces charges of:

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds;

disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds;

physical violence on Capitol grounds;

obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder;

and assault, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Documents describe Creek as having an Alpharetta address, and information on his business with Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County property records indicate he lives in North Fulton.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 10, a complainant reported to the FBI that Creek had been at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Jan. 9 or 10 and made comments about his involvement in the breach, including “running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside,” “having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door” and that “he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol.”

“Creek made general comments regarding always being armed but did not directly say whether he was armed at the Capitol,” the complaint said.

The complainant allegedly later told investigators “Creek mentioned he was gassed before in the military where he never experienced the types of effects he was experiencing this time.”

Photos and descriptions in the court documents show Creek reportedly “physically striking a law enforcement officer who was carrying out official duties” before “kicking a law enforcement officer who was carrying out official duties.”

