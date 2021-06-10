Court: Person overheard Alpharetta man's involvement in Capitol riot at Northside Forsyth, reported to FBI

An Alpharetta man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach after reportedly commenting on the incident at Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Kevin Douglas Creek, 46, of Alpharetta, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9 for his alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., “which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
“According to court documents, Creek was captured on body worn camera (BWC) footage assaulting multiple law enforcement officers,” the release said, “As depicted in the footage, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Creek struck an officer and kicked another a minute later. Both officers were uniformed and carrying out official duties. According to court documents, Creek travelled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, carried mace and a boot knife at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and travelled home on Jan. 7.”
According to the release, “in the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.”
Creek faces charges of:
- knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;
- disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;
- engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds;
- disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds;
- physical violence on Capitol grounds;
- obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder;
- and assault, resisting or impeding certain officers.
Documents describe Creek as having an Alpharetta address, and information on his business with Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County property records indicate he lives in North Fulton.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 10, a complainant reported to the FBI that Creek had been at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Jan. 9 or 10 and made comments about his involvement in the breach, including “running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside,” “having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door” and that “he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol.”
“Creek made general comments regarding always being armed but did not directly say whether he was armed at the Capitol,” the complaint said.
The complainant allegedly later told investigators “Creek mentioned he was gassed before in the military where he never experienced the types of effects he was experiencing this time.”
Photos and descriptions in the court documents show Creek reportedly “physically striking a law enforcement officer who was carrying out official duties” before “kicking a law enforcement officer who was carrying out official duties.”
Story continues below
Investigators were able to confirm Creek’s identity and his whereabouts in the days before and after the breach through his social media pages, comparing photos from the incident and the pages with his driver’s license photo, hotel, credit card and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority records and other methods.
During a voluntary interview with investigators, Creek and his attorney on Friday, May 21, he reportedly admitted he had traveled to the Capitol and that the photos were of him.
“[Investigators] then played videos of both assaults on federal officers, and Creek admitted the videos looked like him, but Creek said he ‘did not remember assaulting any officer,’” the complaint said. “In addition, Creek described in great detail where he went that day and drew on a map where he was standing on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Creek’s drawing matches where the body camera footage captured [Creek’s] assaults.
According to the complaint, when asked by investigators if he regretted his action, Creek responded “50/50.”
Prosecution of the case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
The FBI’s Washington Field Office is over the investigation, along with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police of the District of Columbia and FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.