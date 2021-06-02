Cumming man charged with trafficking methamphetamine by DCSO

A Forsyth County man has been arrested and charged by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Dawson County in May.

According to warrants issued by the Dawson County Magistrate Court, Adam Lamar Burrell, 49, of Cumming has been accused of selling "one ounce or more of a white crystal like substance consistent with Methamphetamine" to a confidential informant in exchange for money. The incident allegedly occurred between May 1 and May 27, 2021.

Burrell was taken into custody on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and has been booked into the Dawson County Detention Center with no set bond amount.

