Cumming police arrest suspects of theft near Dawson County outlet mall

Officers from the Cumming Police Department arrested two Atlanta men this past Saturday in connection with a theft outside of the North Georgia Premium Outlets.



Ronnie Alexander Jones Jr., 28, and Delonzo Damon Wayne Nisby, 29, were arrested and turned over to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office the evening of April 23.

Nisby has been charged with a felony count each of entering auto, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and second-degree criminal damage to property, while Jones was charged with felony entering auto and theft by taking for allegedly being the party to a crime.

Both men received one misdemeanor count of stalking. Jones was released on April 25 on a $11,200 bond, and Nisby was released on April 26, on a $22,200 bond.

DCSO warrants specify that the alleged crimes took place between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. in the outlet mall’s parking lot.

According to the stalking warrants, Jones was driving the vehicle he and Nisby were in when they followed the victim from Saks Phipps Plaza in Atlanta to the outlet mall area in Dawson County.Nisby’s stalking warrant accuses him of following the victim after watching her make a purchase from the plaza’s Louis Vuitton store.



