Cumming police arrest suspects of theft near Dawson County outlet mall

Officers from the Cumming Police Department arrested two Atlanta men this past Saturday in connection with a theft outside of the North Georgia Premium Outlets.
Ronnie Alexander Jones Jr., 28, and Delonzo Damon Wayne Nisby, 29, were arrested and turned over to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office the evening of April 23.
Nisby has been charged with a felony count each of entering auto, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and second-degree criminal damage to property, while Jones was charged with felony entering auto and theft by taking for allegedly being the party to a crime.
Both men received one misdemeanor count of stalking. Jones was released on April 25 on a $11,200 bond, and Nisby was released on April 26, on a $22,200 bond.
DCSO warrants specify that the alleged crimes took place between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. in the outlet mall’s parking lot.
According to the stalking warrants, Jones was driving the vehicle he and Nisby were in when they followed the victim from Saks Phipps Plaza in Atlanta to the outlet mall area in Dawson County.Nisby’s stalking warrant accuses him of following the victim after watching her make a purchase from the plaza’s Louis Vuitton store.
After following the victim to the Tory Burch store and watching her enter, Nisby allegedly followed the victim to the Tory Burch store area and waited until after she entered the business to smash the window of her Nissan Murano, about $500 in damages, and take two Louis Vuitton purses worth $4,247 from the vehicle.
Nisby allegedly had a Glock handgun with him during that time. Jones is alleged to have been in the vicinity while the break-in occurred.
In a Saturday post, Cumming PD posted about the search and apprehension of the suspects. At 4:15 p.m. on April 23, DCSO notified the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and CPD of the theft. DCSO provided the other officers with detailed descriptions of the suspects, their vehicle and the items taken.
Then about 10 minutes later, CPD Officer Dailey saw a car matching DCSO’s description traveling south on Ga. 400 near Exit 15.
A traffic stop was conducted, and officers subsequently searched the vehicle after the driver gave consent. They found specific items that linked Jones and Nisby to the crime as well as items belonging to the victim. Both men were then arrested.
Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson thanked CPD and FCSO for the “speedy assistance in helping catch these suspects” as part of a follow-up Facebook post.
CPD’s post also commended Officer Dailey and the “teamwork between multiple law enforcement agencies in order to put two theft suspects in jail and [to] be able to return property to a victim of a crime.”